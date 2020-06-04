Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away at 93 due to age-related ailments

Veteran filmmaker, Basu Chatterjee, who had given us some of the most iconic slice-of-life films, passed away on Thursday, June 4 in Mumbai due to age-related ailments. He was 93. Indian filmmaker and Indian Film and TV Directors' Association president Ashoke Pandit took to his Twitter account to mourn his unfortunate demise. Pandit also stated his last rites will be performed at 2 pm today on June 4 at the Santacruz Crematorium.

I am extremely grieved to inform you all of the demise of Legendary Filmmaker #BasuChatterjee ji. His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz crematorium at 2 pm.



It's a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee pic.twitter.com/5s0wKkpeDB — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 4, 2020

Chatterjee embarked on his journey in Hindi Cinema with the film Sara Akash in 1969 and with the arrival of the 70s, the filmmaker found his voice as a storyteller and made some charming and memorable films like Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, and Chameli Ki Shaadi.

His cinema was known for its simplicity and became a refreshing breath of fresh air for the viewers. His contribution to Indian Cinema was immense and shall never be forgotten. May his soul Rest In Peace!

