Veteran Kannada actor Bullet Prakash admitted to the hospital, put on ventilator

The very famous and renowned actor and comedian of the Kannada film industry, Bullet Prakash, has been hospitalised and this is indeed a sad piece of news for all his fans and admirers. Prakash has acted in more than 300 films in his career and is known for his eccentric persona and performances.

Times of India reports that he lost 35 kilos in a span of five months and this led to a lot of health issues. That's not all, he was also suffering from liver infection and gastric issues. He was admitted to the hospital on April 5 morning and has now been put on a ventilator. We hope he recovers soon!

