Veteran make-up artist Pandhari Juker passes away, Amitabh Bachchan pays condolences

What would a Bollywood celebrity be without make-up? This is an industry that's driven by glamour, glitter, and gorgeousness. And the man who was making the actors a lot more beautiful and that too for 60 years, Pandhari Juker, has passed away at the age of 88.

Out of the 88 years of his life, he gave 60 years to the Hindi film industry, giving all of his perseverance and perspiration to make the actors much better than how they look. He was even awarded the Shantaram Jeevan Gaurav for his work.

And now, taking to his Twitter Account, Amitabh Bachchan paid condolences and remembered the man's tireless work. This is what he wrote about Juker, take a look:

T 3445 - Pandhari Juker , passes away, prayers, condolences ..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ..

pioneer, iconic make up Artist, of Film Industry .. trained all the prominent makeup artists of today .. brilliant, professional and a most endearing personality .. my very first make up was done by him pic.twitter.com/skLeF0MWKM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2020

And here was another heartfelt and emotional tweet by the actor:

T 3445 - Pandhari Juker .. no more .. the Master, the Icon, the Ultimate make up artist .. passes away ..

He touched hundreds of faces and enhanced them .. but it was the hundreds of hearts that he touched that endeared us to him ..

Prayers ..ð pic.twitter.com/zOk6Jx24DW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2020

Bachchan revealed his very first make-up was done by him, which only shows the legacy of the artist and the amount of work he has done for Hindi Cinema. May his soul Rest In Peace!

