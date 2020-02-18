Search

Veteran make-up artist Pandhari Juker passes away, Amitabh Bachchan pays condolences

Updated: Feb 18, 2020, 12:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Veteran make-up artist Pandhari Juker, the man behind the make-up of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, passes away. Big B took to his Twitter account to pay last respects!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Pandhari Juker
What would a Bollywood celebrity be without make-up? This is an industry that's driven by glamour, glitter, and gorgeousness. And the man who was making the actors a lot more beautiful and that too for 60 years, Pandhari Juker, has passed away at the age of 88.

Out of the 88 years of his life, he gave 60 years to the Hindi film industry, giving all of his perseverance and perspiration to make the actors much better than how they look. He was even awarded the Shantaram Jeevan Gaurav for his work.

And now, taking to his Twitter Account, Amitabh Bachchan paid condolences and remembered the man's tireless work. This is what he wrote about Juker, take a look:

And here was another heartfelt and emotional tweet by the actor:

Bachchan revealed his very first make-up was done by him, which only shows the legacy of the artist and the amount of work he has done for Hindi Cinema. May his soul Rest In Peace!

