Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar passes away; celebs pay condolences

Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar is no more. According to media reports, Kharshikar died of a heart attack at his residence in Thane on Thursday (October 8, 2020). Kharshikar was well-known for Marathi films like Sau. Sashi Deodhar, Lapwa Chhapwi, Chamatkar, and Kiss Bai Kiss.

According to Hindustan Times, he suffered a massive heart attack at home, after which he was taken to Bethany Hospital. He breathed his last at 10 am today. Kharshikar's son-in-law Milind Shinde will be performing the last rites.

The veteran actor made his acting debut in 1978 with the movie Bandiwan Me Ya Sansari. Kharshikar was well known for his comic skills working with popular Marathi filmstars like Ashok Saraf and the late Laxmikanth Berde. He also has worked in plays like Saujanyachi Aishi Taishi, Apradh Mich Kela, Vasuchi Sasu. Kharshikar was also an executive producer with the films Bakula Namdev Ghotale and Majha Navra Tujhi Bayko.

Kharshikar's sudden demise has left the entire Marathi entertainment industry in shock. Several celebs took to social media to express condolences. Actor Siddharth Jadhav mourned the loss by taking to his Twitter account. He wrote:

Speaking to The Times of India, veteran actor Ashok Saraf said, "I was very close to Avinash. We used to speak regularly. Recently, I spoke to him on Sunday, he was fit and fine. I have lost my close friend today. I still can't believe that Avinash is not with us".

We offer the family our heartfelt condolences.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news