Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at 74

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted to MGM hospital in Chennai, breathed his last on September 25, 2020. He was hospitalised since August after testing COVID-positive. He is survived by his wife Savithri, daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan.

Speaking briefly to the media outside the MGM Healthcare, Charan said Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1.04 pm and thanked the hospital officials for the treatment and service. He said further details will be shared later.

On August 5, in a Facebook post, Balasubrahmanyam had informed that he had suffered a very mild COVID-19 attack, following which he got himself hospitalised. "No one needs to worry about me and please don't call me to find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home," he had said in the video.

On September 7, Balasubrahmanyam's son, SP Charan, had informed the media and the singer's fans that he had tested negative for coronavirus.

On September 24, his health deteriorated further, and a statement was released by MGM hospital, which read, "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition."

SP Balasubrahmanyam has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages. He has also won six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, and numerous other state awards. He is also the recipient of civilian awards such as Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011).

Balasubrahmanyam is known for his playback singing in popular Hindi films like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Saagar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Appu Raja, Roja, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and more recently in Chennai Express.

