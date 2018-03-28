Veteran south Indian actress Jayanthi aka Kamala Kumari still alive, confirms family

Reports of her death floated soon after Jayanthi was hospitalized March 25



Jayanthi (R) in a still from the 1996 Tamil film Gopala Gopala. Pic/YouTube

Celebrities have been a victim of death hoax in the past. Veteran south Indian actress Jayanthi aka Kamala Kumari is the latest victim of death hoax. Reports of her death floated soon after Jayanthi was hospitalized March 25. However, her family has now confirmed that the reports are not true as Jayanthi is recovering in hospital.

Jayanthi was admitted to Sidvin Hospital in Bangalore after complaining of respiratory problems. However, as her condition became critical she was later shifted to Vikram Hospital and kept under ventilation. Soon after, reports started doing rounds saying that Jayanthi had passed away. Her son rubbished the reports and told Sakshi.com, "There is no truth in the news of Jayanthi's death. Some TV channels reported that she was dead, which is untrue, as they were confused regarding her health."

Jayanthi is best known for movies like Miss Leelavathi, Sri Krishnadevaraya and Edakallu Guddada Mele, the 73-year-old actress worked not just in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, but in some Hindi and Marathi films as well.

