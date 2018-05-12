Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Peru

Naidu reached Panama on April 9 where India and Panama signed two Memorandum of Understandings (MoU)



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addresses a Community Reception, in Panama City on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday arrived in Peru on the third leg of his three-nation visit to Central America. Vice President Naidu, who is on a five-day visit to Central America's Guatemala, Panama and Peru, departed from Panama for Peru on Thursday.

He reached Panama on April 9 where India and Panama signed two Memorandum of Understandings (MoU). Before visiting Panama, the Vice President was in Guatemala where India and Guatemala signed a MoU for expanding cooperation in the area of diplomatic training. Vice President Naidu's three-nation visit commenced on May 6. The agenda of visiting these places is to enhance bilateral ties with the country.

His weeklong visit is a part of the government's strategy of reaching out to various countries and regions of the world for enhanced engagement at higher levels to improve bilateral relations for mutual benefit. This is the Vice President's first overseas visit after assuming office last year.

