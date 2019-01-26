Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam to be part of the Republic Day proceeding at the Wagah-Attari border

bollywood

A source close to the development tells mid-day, "Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam will reach the venue by 3 pm and attend the celebration"

The success of their patriotic offering, Uri: The Surgical Strike, behind them, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam are set to take part in the Republic Day proceeding at the Wagah-Attari border today.

A source close to the development tells mid-day, "They will reach the venue by 3 pm and attend the celebration, which will involve a parade and flag-hoisting event. Post that, they plan to visit the Golden temple."

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the 2016 surgical strikes that India conducted following a terrorist attack in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami Gautam said, "A fair balance should be maintained between patriotism and jingoism in movies".

"No matter how much gratitude I have towards our Army, it will always be less. During the shooting and promotion of the film, I got the privilege of meeting our Army men every other day. They made me realise the real value of hard work. Their honesty, hard work and sacrifices inspired me to put my best into the film.

"They stand for us, they fight for us. We exist because of them. I salute them and their families for always supporting them in every crucial situation. Through 'Uri...', I wanted to make them feel proud. And now that the film is doing so well, without any second thought, I want to give the credit of the film's success to our brave Army men and their families," Yami told IANS over phone.

Yami said the Army personifies patriotism at its best.

"The true meaning of being a patriot comes from the Army. For them, it is always duty before anything else. They are always serving our country. They depict the true meaning of patriotism. So, we all should get inspired by them and whatever role we are doing in life, we should do it with utmost honesty."

