Vicky Kaushal on winning National Award: Jury made of people who know their job

Reacting to detractors who argued Mammootty was deserving of the honour, Vicky Kaushal on life after the National Award win

Vicky Kaushal

A year ago, during the shoot for the anniversary edition for this paper, we had asked Vicky Kaushal — then riding high on the success of Raazi (2018) — "Do you get mobbed?" The actor had shyly replied, "No, not yet." Cut to the present day, things have dramatically changed — Kaushal is not only one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood today, he is also the proud recipient of the National Award for Best Actor for his act in Uri: The Surgical Strike.



"People say destiny is a star maker, but it would not be possible without hard work. For the past two days, my parents are asking me what I am feeling. Honestly, it's yet to sink in," smiles Kaushal. In an industry that thrives on competition, he is happy to share this honour with buddy Ayushmann Khurrana, who won for Andhadhun (2018). "I admire his choices; he is a wonderful person."



Mammootty in Peranbu

The National Awards announcement hasn't been without its share of controversy — Mammootty's fans questioned the jury's choice, arguing that the Malayalam superstar was deserving of the honour for his performance in the Tamil film, Peranbu. "National Awards have always been inclusive, including this year. Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actress award for Mahanati [Tamil and Telugu]. The technical awards have gone to regional films. Everyone is bound to have an opinion, and adding one more voice to that won't bring any change. The jury is made up of experienced people who know their job. They watch over 100 films before drawing up the winners' list. Discussion is healthy, but it's unfair to say that they are wrong because we have not watched all the films they have. If we trust a committee to do this job, then we should leave it to them."

Vicky Kaushal in URI

The recent win brings as much responsibility as acclaim for the young actor. Ask him if it changes his perspective, and he says, "I have always been honest with my work. I follow my gut and have never taken up work that my heart doesn't agree with. I don't do a film until I agree with the director. I never walk in [to a set] with doubts."

