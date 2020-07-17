Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt wish Katrina Kaif on her special day
Friend Vicky Kaushal also extended greetings for Kat, while buddy Alia Bhatt wished on her 37th birthday!
On Thursday, Katrina Kaif turned a year older. Salman Khan shared a still from Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and wrote, "Happy birthday, Katrina." Known for his sense of humour, his fans felt the superstar had posted this photograph, in particular, to drive home the point of social distancing in the prevailing situation.
While Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt posted as Instagram stories, Salman Khan shared a still from their popular song Dil Diya Gallan. Take a look!
Speaking about Alia Bhatt's special wish, here's what she wrote, "a day full of sunshine and pancakes." Well, we wan't that too!
On the professional front, Kaif completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry this year. Her first Hindi film was Ram Gopal Varna's Sarkar, and in the same month, she had Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Sohail Khan. She became one of the most bankable stars in the business after the consecutive successes of films like Namaste London, Apne, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, and Ajay Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.
The 37-year-old actor was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat.' She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next cop-universe flick 'Sooryavanshi' opposite actor Akshay Kumar.
