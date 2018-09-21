Vicky Kaushal turned poet and listened to sad songs after a break-up

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal did not reveal the name of the girl, but said his break up story had its share of tamasha

Vicky Kaushal and Mallika Dua

Vicky Kaushal has got candid about his break-up on the chat show, Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua. The actor says he turned poet and heard sad songs like Chalo Ek Baar Phir Se Hum Ajnabee Ban Jaaye. The Sanju star did not reveal the name of the girl, but said his break up story had its share of tamasha. Recently, Vicky was caught by the paparazzi with a woman at a suburban hotspot. Guess, his love life is back on track.

Vicky Kaushal also shared an interesting trivia that he doesn't like to wear a watch while shooting for a project. "I wear a watch only if my character demands it, otherwise I don't like to wear one."

In the truth or dare round, Vicky refused to share remuneration details and preferred to eat red chilli powder. Mallika says she is the "biggest Vicky Kaushal fangirl and been his fan since 'Masaan'.

"For me, he is the perfect hero which Bollywood needs. He is phenomenally versatile and so good that whatever he does inspires me. His energy motivates me to take it a notch higher and that's what he did on our set as well. We had a ball of a time where he shared his childhood memory related to homemade food; his favourite dish, break-up story and some tips as well," she added.

In a recent interview, while talking about his movie Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal said, "I unleashed my wilder side in ‘Manmarziyaan' while playing the character, who is impulsive, colourful, does things without thinking too much... He is free. I rarely got a chance to colour my hair blue and wear such colourful clothes, put a lot of tattoo on my body- in real life. But somewhere that side is hidden in me."

