Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kriti Kulhari, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala attended the success bash of their film Uri at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kriti Kulhari at URI success bash. Pictures/Yogen Shah

The makers of URI: The Surgical Strike are currently riding high on the successful film owing to which they threw yet another bash on Monday night to celebrate the film's success at a plush eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. Earlier too the makers had organised a special success bash which saw the entire cast of the film in their high spirited josh.



Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal at URI success bash

URI is receiving immense love and appreciation from all quarters ever since the film's release. Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts and has emerged the first blockbuster of 2019.



Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina at URI success bash

The movie is receiving immense appreciation from all quarters - from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audiences and the members of Bollywood fraternity.



Director Aditya Dhar poses for the photographers at URI success bash

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.



Ronnie Screwvala at URI success bash

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on 11th January 2019 and running successfully on the box office in its fourth week.

