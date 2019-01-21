Vicky Kaushal's Uri to be remade in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam?

regional-cinema

mid-day has learnt that Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike is set to be remade in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Uri

With Uri: The Surgical Strike winning applause from cinephiles and critics alike, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has attracted the attention of makers of South Indian films. mid-day has learnt that Aditya Dhar's directorial offering is set to be remade in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

A source says, "Ronnie Screwvala's [producer] team got several calls from producers from the South who wish to adapt the movie in their language. Ronnie has met a few of them. If all goes as planned, the films will go on floors by mid-year."

Passionate about his venture that highlights what transpired during India's surgical strikes against Pakistan in 2016, Screwvala wants to ascertain that the facts are represented accurately. "The film will feature actors popular in the respective industries. The details are expected to be decided upon within two weeks," adds the source.

