Victor Troicki and his wife tests COVID positive too, daughter tests negative

Viktor Troicki has become the latest players to test positive for coronavirus after playing in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour. Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric had earlier tested positive, raising doubts over tennis governing bodies' intentions of restarting the tour. "My wife took the test on Friday and I took it on Sunday after she tested positive," Troicki told Serbia's Telegraf website. "Our daughter tested negative."

Coric had meanwhile spoken about it on social media.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested," Coric, ranked No.33 in the world, said on Twitter. "I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused. I'm feeling well and don't have any symptoms." The tournament was to be played accross countries that constituted former Yugoslavia. The first day of the tournament saw packed stadiums in Belgrade. The ATP wished players and staff who tested positive at the event a speedy recovery and urged "strict adherence to responsible social distancing" to limit the spread of the virus.

The governing body added that it will implement a variety of precautions and protocols that would be adjusted as and when dictated by the latest medical information to ensure safety at events when the tour resumes on Aug. 14.

