Victoria Azarenka: My son Leo hates to lose

Former World No. 1 tennis player Victoria Azarenka, who is in lock down at home in Belarus with son Leo, four, is enjoying her motherly duties. Interestingly, the two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka said that her son has a rather competitive streak which she has noticed after spending the last one month with him during quarantine.



"It's been one month just with him and his competitive side comes out. He always wants to win everything. It's impossible to play with him if he doesn't win. That's been a little bit of challenge for me because I like to win as well," Azarenka told the thetennischannel.com. "I have to pretend that I'm losing to him all the time. This drives me a little crazy, to be honest," she added. Azarenka is a single mother, having split from ex-boyfriend Billy McKeague in 2017.



She won legal custody of Leo after a bitter court battle.

