Victoria Beckham: Know that the Spice Girls will put up an amazing show

hollywood

Victoria Beckham wishes her band Spice Girls before they embark on a tour next year, without her

Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls have announced their first concert dates — in the summer of 2019 — since the 2012 Olympics. Victoria Beckham, who won't be a part of it, has sent the rest of her former band-mates love and luck for the shows.

"I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year, (sic)" Beckham posted on Instagram, adding, "I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! Spice Girls, friendship never ends." Manager Simon Fuller, who developed the group, is bringing back Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm together.

