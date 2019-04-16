Video: Alia Bhatt calls Varun Dhawan by beau Ranbir Kapoor's name; Kalank co-stars laugh

bollywood

Alia Bhatt accidentally addressed her Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan with beau Ranbir Kapoor's number during one of the promotional events of this period drama. Here's what happened next

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

During one of the promotional interviews for their upcoming film Kalank, the lead actress Alia Bhatt goofed up a bit. The actress, along with her co-star Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha were in an interview with an entertainment website, and what happened during the media interaction left everyone in splits.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan share great chemistry onscreen, and the duo is also touted as the next popular Jodi after Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Varun, being the mischievous one, he was seen teasing Alia by touching her hair bun. To which, Alia immediately responds, "Ran! uh...Varun, don't do." This raised everyone's eyebrows, and the entire team started laughing uncontrollably. All embarrassed, Alia tried to hide her face.

Take a look at the video:

Talking about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, they are head over heels in love with each other. The couple has time and again proved their care and affection at various events. For instance, at a recent award function, when Ranbir Kapoor bagged the Best Actor Award for Sanju, he choked while speaking about his ailing actor-father, Rishi Kapoor. And, this got Alia Bhatt teary-eyed too.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have got a green signal from their respective families and are seen bonding with each other on various occasions.

Also Read: Soni Razdan: Ranbir is sweet and caring, I am impressed

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only