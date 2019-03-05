Video: Antilia all decked up for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding
Before the nuptials, Antilia is decked up like a bride, with flowers and lights. The hashtag 'Akustoletheshlo' has been gaining a lot of popularity on Instagram lately.
After a pre-wedding party at St. Moritz in Switzerland, Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani is all set to tie the know with Shloka Mehta on March 9. Following the marriage ceremony, there will be two lavish receptions on March 10 and 11 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
Some fun facts about Antilia : •The 400,000-square-foot building is situated in one of the world's most expensive addresses—Altamount Road in South Mumbai. •The building comes with 27 floors, replete with extra-high ceilings. Every floor is the same height of an average two-storeyed building. •Antilia can survive an earthquake of 8 on the Richter scale. •The top six floors of the building have been set aside as the private full-floor residential area. •The Mukesh Ambani home comes with a mega-temple, a host of guest suites, a salon, an ice-cream parlour and a private movie theatre to accommodate 50 people. •There's a snow room to help them beat the sweltering Mumbai heat. The walls of this dedicated room in the mansion spit out man-made snowflakes. •Mukesh Ambani has a need for speed. Antilia has six dedicated floors for cars, including his Rs 5 crore Maybach. In fact, the garage has space to accommodate 168 cars. •The building has a dedicated car service station on the seventh floor. •Antilia also has 9 high-speed elevators, each assigned to different floors. @via - @ashara_x
Inside Picture of Antilia all decked up for Akash Ambani’s Wedding Festivities!
As per reports, the mehendi ceremony will be held at The Dome, NSCI, Worli on March 7. We can also expect various star celebs from Bollywood, sports and politics to attend the wedding and receptions of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.
Earlier, the pre-wedding bash in Switzerland was graced by a host of Bollywood stars. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, many from the fraternity was present. The couple had a winter-wonderland themed bash as well as a Harry Potter themed bash. The couple arrived in a chariot at the festival and Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's dance video also went viral.
