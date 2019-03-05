Video: Antilia all decked up for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding

famous-personalities

Before the nuptials, Antilia is decked up like a bride, with flowers and lights. The hashtag 'Akustoletheshlo' has been gaining a lot of popularity on Instagram lately.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

After a pre-wedding party at St. Moritz in Switzerland, Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani is all set to tie the know with Shloka Mehta on March 9. Following the marriage ceremony, there will be two lavish receptions on March 10 and 11 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

As per reports, the mehendi ceremony will be held at The Dome, NSCI, Worli on March 7. We can also expect various star celebs from Bollywood, sports and politics to attend the wedding and receptions of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Earlier, the pre-wedding bash in Switzerland was graced by a host of Bollywood stars. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, many from the fraternity was present. The couple had a winter-wonderland themed bash as well as a Harry Potter themed bash. The couple arrived in a chariot at the festival and Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's dance video also went viral.

