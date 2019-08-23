Video Music Awards 2019 to air on August 27

hollywood

Leading the nominations are Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande tied at ten nods each, followed by VMA newbies Billie Eilish grabbing nine nods and Lil Nas X trailing close behind with eight nominations

Jonas brothers. Image source: PR

The 2019 Video Music Awards couldn't get bigger, as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift vie for the prestigious 'Moon Person' statue with nods in 10 categories each, Jonas Brothers make a grand return to the VMA stage, a sparkling stage debut of sensational Camila Cabello and Missy Elliott receiving this year's coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Viewers in India can catch all this excitement, drama and thrill as it happens at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Tuesday, August 27, starting with the Red Carpet at 5:30 am, leading to the main event at 6:30 am, and repeat telecast at 8 pm, exclusively on Vh1.

Bringing the biggest and best international music and award events to Indian viewers, Hashim Dsouza – Head of Programming, English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "Vh1 is the only channel on Indian television that houses and showcases such an extensive and unrivaled list of awards, events and music launches. The 2019 Video Music Awards is one of the biggest and most envied awards nights with the who's who of music industry attending and performing. Along with the introduction of new categories – 'Best K-Pop' and 'Video For Good'; the competition for the Moon Person trophies gets even more fierce with Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, 21 Savage, Billie Eilish and Jonas Brothers competing in the 'Video of the Year' category. But making this year's event unmissable are performances by Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello along with Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, and winner of 7 Moon Person trophies & newly inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame – Missy Elliott, who will also be honored with the 2019 VMA Video Vanguard."

The 2019 Video Music Awards will be historical as it will introduce its first-ever Fashion Trailblazer Award that will be received by none other than Marc Jacobs. With a legacy that spans over three decades, Jacobs is a revered figure in fashion and music; his stunning designs sported by famous artists such as Lady Gaga and Rita Ora had set the red carpet ablaze in previous editions of the awards. While 'Thank You, Next' director Hannah Lux Davis received eight nods, the most for any director this year; Camila Cabello is nominated alongside Shawn Mendes in four categories, including Best Collaboration for their song – Señorita. And Missy Elliott joins the ranks of fellow icons like Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Madonna, and last year's recipient, Jennifer Lopez, with the prestigious prize of VMA Video Vanguard, which honors an artist's remarkable body of work.

