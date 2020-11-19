Video of Money Heist's Agent Raquel singing Chunari Chunari goes viral; Sushmita Sen's reaction is priceless

We all must have danced on Biwi No.1's hit song Chunari Chunari. Be it in school functions, marriages or parties, the catchy song has caught the attention of dance lovers making it a cult song. The song, which features Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen is back in news, all thanks to Itziar Ituno.

The actress, who is best known for her role Agent Raquel Murillo from Netflix's Spanish drama Money Heist grabbed attention when she crooned the popular song originally sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram. In the video that is doing the rounds of social media, the actress can be seen rendering the 90s hit to perfection. Check it out:

Sushmita Sen also gave her stamp of approval by sharing the video on her social media handle. Appreciating, Itunio's vocals, Sushmita wrote, "Yeh baat!! (sic)", along with a host of emojis.

Netizens were quick to shower praises to Ituno. "Love it. Growing heart..., the way she sung it and mostly the rhythm of the tune she grabbed at the end. Cool!! (sic)", one social media user commented.

Another one said that this could likely be a part of Money Heist's next season.

Appreciating her vocal skills, one social media user shared an old video of the actress dancing and singing.

Popular streaming brand Netflix also joined the party by sharing the video on their Twitter account. "Petition to change Lisbon's name to whichever city Biwi No. 1 is set in! (sic)", it tweeted.

Money Heist - La Casa de Papel, a Spanish television crime drama is known for its sophisticated storyline and strategically planned crime. The series stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor) , Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlín), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), y José Manuel Poga (Gandía), and many more.

Talking about Sushmita Sen, the actress made a solid and stunning comeback with the web-show Aarya earlier this year. The actress is quite active on social media and regularly shares insights of her life. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her ripped body as she geared up for her birthday month.

Asked how she wants to go forward in her career, Sushmita said, "The response to 'Aarya' has been overwhelmingly great. An entire team of fantastic people put this show together and we knew we were creating something magical with 'Aarya'. However, even we could not fathom the kind of response it has received. It has been a really heart-warming journey."

"We always end up doing things differently. Especially at my age, I am able to wholly grasp the value of doing things differently. I am gearing up to do 'Aarya 2' and I cannot wait for it," added the 44-year-old actress.

