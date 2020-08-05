Money Heist La Casa De Papel part 5: The biggest heist comes to an end

Netflix has announced the 5th and final part of La Casa De Papel, where the highly anticipated heist will come to an end. It is created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix. Part 5 will consist of 10 episodes and starts production on 3 August.

The Season 4 of Money Heist released on April 3, 2020, and people have been waiting for this one eagerly. But, everything wasn't just up-to-the-mark with the fourth instalment. People are waiting with bated breath for this heist to end and have closure to the much-anticipated crime drama.

Creator and Executive Producer Alex Pina said: "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season".

This Netflix offering started in 2017, and the first season, even though struck with its audience a bit late, left everyone in awe with its storyline. Money Heist - La Casa de Papel, a Spanish television crime drama is known for its sophisticated storyline and strategically planned crime.

The series stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor) , Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlín), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), y José Manuel Poga (Gandía), and many more.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo, Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (Goya award nominee for La gran familia española, Vivir sin permiso) are confirmed as new additions to the ensemble cast.

Money Heist Season 4 was one of the much-awaited shows of 2020, and the followers had extremely high hopes from this one! It has gold, money, government secrets, and everything to keep us hooked to the screens. Now let's see what season 5 has in store for its fans. We hope the mystery is solved sooner.

Jesús Colmenar will act as Executive Producer and Alex Pina will act as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Cristina López Ferraz will return as Director of Production and Executive Producer. Javier Gómez Santander (head writer), Migue Amodeo (Director of Photography) and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing.

La Casa De Papel Part 5 will be directed by Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo.

