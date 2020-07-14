Video shows chef cutting cakes looking like real objects leaves Tweeple amused
A viral video of a chef cutting cakes that look like real objects has left netizens surprised! Chef Natalie Sideserf took to Twitter after a user Maureen Monahan shared a funny clip where she can be seen cutting a tissue box with the caption that read, "Unbelievable cake."
unbelievable cake pic.twitter.com/R2IkHmcYmA— maureen monahan (@momonahan) July 9, 2020
Maureen Monahan's tweet was supposed to poke fun at all the viral realistic cake videos, where people are seen cutting cakes that look like real objects. While Monahan's video did manage to amuse Twitterati, it was Chef Natalie Sideserf's post that won many hearts.
Responding to Monahan's tweet, Chef Natalie Sideserf shared a video featuring a compilation of her cakes, which look like real objects. Natalie Sideserf is a celebrity chef who specializes in hyper-realistic cake sculpting techniques.
I literally make cakes like this for a living so this really speaks to me ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/507k4uXcEr— Natalie Sideserf (@NatalieSideserf) July 10, 2020
Chef Natalie Sideserf shared the video with the caption: "I literally make cakes like this for a living so this really speaks to me." She ended her caption with a face with tears of joy emoticon. In the 48-second video clip, one can cakes in the shape of brinjal, lasagne slice, lemon, and burger.
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 15 million views, nearly 60,000 likes, and about 30,000 retweets. Hundreds of users took to the comments section to share their views. One user said, "Beautiful and amazing, but absolutely disgusting. I hate fondant", while another wrote, "Was that mac-n-cheese cake?!" One read, "Most of these viral cake videos, they look slightly fake and plasticy. But these genuinely look real, the onion blew my mind."
Here's how Tweeple reacted:
me at a funeral after saying we should cut the person open to see if they’re cake pic.twitter.com/m0R2Fa3dRU— nope (@LilNasX) July 12, 2020
I thought the pandemic would be my biggest worry but actually I stay awake at night wondering whether I am, in fact, cake— Jack Edwards (@jackbenedwards) July 12, 2020
Laughing with my friends after testing to see it they’re actually a cake pic.twitter.com/BLTXIqFvtt— Curtis Kimberlin Jr (@ckimberlinjr) July 11, 2020
NO. MORE. CUTTING. OBJECTS. that turn out to be cakes pic.twitter.com/wVwoMfWRfe— I think you should leave turbo team (@ITYSL) July 12, 2020
I’m so traumatized I thought this was going to be a cake https://t.co/sQyRXmlZ43— KB (@KaraRBrown) July 12, 2020
just dropped a butter knife on my foot and discovered that I am cake— Shayne Topp (@supershayne) July 11, 2020
July 10, 2020
don't trust anyone, not even yourself pic.twitter.com/YRqGZhpt9l— jamesðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@fueiho_boogie_) July 12, 2020
For 5 dollars I will come st*b your boyfriend to make sure he’s not a cake pic.twitter.com/Jd0A7Vif2D— Mat (@matchu_chutrain) July 11, 2020
If everything is cake.... then what about actual cakes....? ðÂÂÂÂ° pic.twitter.com/e01CkznXxO— âÂÂ¡ JV âÂÂ¡ (@javi_draws) July 12, 2020
What do you think of this real-life cake objects?
