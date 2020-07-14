Search

Video shows chef cutting cakes looking like real objects leaves Tweeple amused

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 22:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the 48-second video clip, one can cakes in the shape of brinjal, lasagne slice, lemon, and burger

A screengrab of the video shared by chef Natalie Sideserf
A viral video of a chef cutting cakes that look like real objects has left netizens surprised! Chef Natalie Sideserf took to Twitter after a user Maureen Monahan shared a funny clip where she can be seen cutting a tissue box with the caption that read, "Unbelievable cake."

Maureen Monahan's tweet was supposed to poke fun at all the viral realistic cake videos, where people are seen cutting cakes that look like real objects. While Monahan's video did manage to amuse Twitterati, it was Chef Natalie Sideserf's post that won many hearts.

Responding to Monahan's tweet, Chef Natalie Sideserf shared a video featuring a compilation of her cakes, which look like real objects. Natalie Sideserf is a celebrity chef who specializes in hyper-realistic cake sculpting techniques.

Chef Natalie Sideserf shared the video with the caption: "I literally make cakes like this for a living so this really speaks to me." She ended her caption with a face with tears of joy emoticon. In the 48-second video clip, one can cakes in the shape of brinjal, lasagne slice, lemon, and burger.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 15 million views, nearly 60,000 likes, and about 30,000 retweets. Hundreds of users took to the comments section to share their views. One user said, "Beautiful and amazing,  but absolutely disgusting. I hate fondant", while another wrote, "Was that mac-n-cheese cake?!" One read, "Most of these viral cake videos, they look slightly fake and plasticy. But these genuinely look real, the onion blew my mind."

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

What do you think of this real-life cake objects?

