Videos: Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Nisha Kaur Weber dance at a birthday party

Jan 15, 2019, 14:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Taimur Ali Khan, Nisha Kaur Weber and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were spotted at Reena Gupta's son Ranvir Gupta's birthday bash

Nisha Kaur Weber, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

While the adults of Bollywood are spotted partying and throwing huge bashes, it was one of its kind and the cutest parties we came across on Monday evening. The shutterbugs captured Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's delicate darling, Nisha Kaur Weber. Apart from them Rannvijay Singha's baby girl, Kainaat Singha and Tusshar Kapoor's son, Lakkshya also made merry at Reena Gupta's son, Ranvir Gupta's birthday bash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sameira and Kiaan

Karisma Kapoor's children, Sameira and Kiaan were also spotted in red and black at the bash with maternal grandmother, Babita. Many pictures and videos from the birthday party have surfaced online, and are going viral. The kids are seen bonding with each other while they are accompanied by their parents. In one of the videos doing the rounds, Nisha, Inaaya and Kainaat Singha are seen dancing to the tunes of the host, who was entertaining the children and trying to keep them hooked with his crazy and fun games. 

Taimur Ali Khan, who is the darling of netizens looked beyond adorable in an olive green shirt and jeans, while Inaaya, Nisha and Kainaat looked pretty in their white frocks. 

Watch the videos here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Tim, Inoo, Kai and Nisha âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤ #taimuralikhan

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld) onJan 14, 2019 at 6:04pm PST

Taimur, who was away from the media glare for quite some time was enjoying a long vacation with his parents in London, Switzerland and France.

