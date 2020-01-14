Vidhu Vinod Chopra shoots with 4000 real Kashmiri Pandit refugees in Shikara

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra has made sure that he keeps the storyline of Shikara as authentic as possible. Giving us a sneak peek in the reality-driven endeavour, the director shared a video on Tuesday underlining how four thousand real Kashmiri pandits came together once more to recreate the dismantling of 1990’s Kashmiri valley. From real people to real stories, everything about Shikara has been kept very close to reality.

Sharing the same, Vidhu Vinod Chopra films shared the video and penned down, “30 years later, more than 4,000 real Kashmiri Pandit refugees recreated 19th January 1990 in a hope that this time their story won't go unheard. Watch it on hotstar here: http://bit.ly/shikaradiariesthe30yearwait… #VidhuVinodChopra #Shikara #ShikaraTrailer @arrahman @foxstarhindi @hotstartweets”.

In the video, we can see different Kashmiri Pandit refugees from different locations who had to leave their homes in 1990 recall their journey. The visual of the bus getting loaded makes the journey very real. While telling us about their journey, many of the people got emotional. Each refugee has a different story to tell and that’s what makes the story extremely soulful and stirring. Then in 2018, out of 4,00,000 refugees, four thousand refugees came together to create their exile- 30 years later. The BTS gives us a view into the ‘behind the scenes’ of the shoot.

Earlier, the filmmaker had expressed how he wanted the film to look real. So, he shot with the inhabitants of Jagti refugee camp and the other camps which would bring authenticity to the film. ‘Shikara’ brings back the untold story of Kashmiri pandits from the valley of 1990.

The trailer of Shikara has received appreciation from all across for its heartwarming and thought-provoking storyline. A powerful depiction of Kashmir of 1990, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial has struck the right chords amongst the audience.

Social media is full of appreciation from not just the entire community of Kashmiri Pandits but also, the wide population who are witnessing the glimpse of the history on their screens. From the members of the fraternity to the who’s who of Bollywood, everyone is all praise for the trailer!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara is all set to release on February 7, 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

