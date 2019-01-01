Vidya Balan 40th birthday: What makes the actor a family person?

bollywood

On the occasion of Vidya Balan's 40th birthday, let's take a look at her equation with her family members

Vidya Balan.

'No matter how busy you are, you are never too busy for family' – And the talented actress Vidya Balan, who celebrates her 40th birthday today, simply lives by this mantra. The National Award-Winning actress has won millions of hearts across the globe, but her pulse lies only with her family.

While the concept of 'family time' may have changed a great deal in recent times, with more and more people opting to spend time with friends than family, the Tumhari Sulu actress is just like her affable character in the film, for whom nothing comes before her family.

Vidya comes from an extremely close-knit family and being close to her family means the world to her. So, no matter how caught up she is in her hectic work-schedule, Vidya ensures that she spends quality time with her family.

The beautiful actress is one of those few Bollywood artistes who has managed to strike a perfect balance between work and family time. In fact, Vidya follows a strict 'no-working-on-a-Sunday-policy' and religiously spends time with her loved ones on Sunday, unless she is on an outdoor schedule.

When not at work, one will always find Vidya chilling with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and his side of the family or with her side of the family, especially her elder sister Priya and her kids – Ira and Ruhaan. Vidya is extremely fond of the kids and makes sure to spend quality time with them by taking them out for shopping, dinner, or just hanging out. The kids are definitely Vidya's priority when it comes to spending family time together.

Interestingly, while most people have ideals and roles models outside the family, for Vidya, it is her sister Priya, who is her all-time hero.

"She is my true inspiration and is someone I have always looked up to and admired. She also played a big role in helping me achieve my dreams," Vidya mentioned in one of her interviews.

In fact, Priya and her husband Kedar are the only two people, other than her parents and husband Siddharth, whom Vidya looks up to for advice.

You will seldom find Vidya chilling out for too long at parties and dos because Vidya would rather unwind with her group of the most favourite people in the world.

Well, undoubtedly family is all that matters to this powerhouse of talent and as she turns 40 today, we wish her and her lovely family lots of happiness always. Happy Birthday, Vidya!

