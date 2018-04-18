Vidya Balan adds weight to fight against piracy

Vidya Balan shared a link posted by Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu of a video in support of a campaign launched in collaboration with the Producers Guild of India on anti-piracy



Vidya Balan

Actress Vidya Balan says the film industry needs to come together to try and put a stop to piracy, which continues to hamper the entertainment business. "I am happy to be part of this important initiative for the film industry. All of us need to come together and work towards putting a stop to piracy," Vidya tweeted on Wednesday.

She retweeted a link shared earlier by Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu of a video in support of a campaign launched in collaboration with the Producers Guild of India on anti-piracy. In the video, Vidya takes viewers on a nostalgic trip about the cinema-watching experience in theatres.

At the National Conference on "Counterfeiting and Role of Enforcement Agencies", launched a campaign in collaboration with the Producers Guild of India on anti-piracy. Take a look at the video in which @vidya_balan talks about anti piracy https://t.co/SYEecQZVqS — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) March 13, 2018

She says: "Think back of a time when you watched a film in a theatre with your entire family. The lights going dim, the flicker of a projector, the entire collective human experience made better by crunchy popcorn and hot samosas as you settled in your seat. When was the last time when you enjoyed such a time basking in this kind of a glorious cinematic experience? Cinema's conception in itself lies on this very principle of warmth and togetherness."

"Indulging in piracy through easy, illegal downloads brutally robs us of this very experience which cinema was created for. Let's come together and pledge to stop piracy."

