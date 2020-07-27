Vidya Balan and Anupama Banerji to come together and interact with media on Shakuntala Devi

The movie Shakuntala Devi is a biopic of the mathematician genius Shakuntala Devi that brings to light her struggles of being a mother vs being a 'human computer'. Vidya Balan is essaying the role of Shakuntala who beautifully portrays her character underlines why it is important to fight for our dreams.

Now that the movie is approaching its release date, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. For the same, the reel life mother and real life daughter, Vidya Balan and Anupama Banerji are coming together to talk about her mother and the intrinsic details of their life. Vidya and Anupama will address the media sometime next week and will share their respective journeys, memories associated while making the movie, and unveiling the many layers of Shakuntala's story. They will be giving us more insights about the movie and the character.

Anupama is enthralled that her mother's life story will reach every house as she truly believes that Shakuntala was one of the brightest minds India ever had. She is super excited for the release and wants to contribute in every possible way to make sure her story is heard.

With this movie, we will get to learn about her life from a completely different perspective. This movie is a powerful reminder that sometimes, stepping into someone else's shoes teaches us lessons we couldn't learn otherwise. A national hero, Shakuntala Devi's life story is truly inspiring!

Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra as Anupama Banaerjee, The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video's on 31st July 2020.

