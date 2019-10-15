Vidya Balan-Katrina Kaif to team up?

While female action flicks have been a rarity in Bollywood, the idea appears to be slowly picking up pace. mid-day has learnt that Vidya Balan and Katrina Kaif are in advanced talks for an action-comedy to be bankrolled by Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu maker Aanand L Rai. The filmmaker has apparently zeroed in on debutant director Anirudh Ganapathy to helm the fare.

A source reveals, "Anirudh has been associated with Aanand sir's production house for many years, and has worked as an assistant director on Happy Bhag Jayegi [2016] and Zero [2018]. While shooting for Zero, he shared the idea of the two-heroine film with Katrina, who agreed to do it in principle. The production house also approached Vidya for the parallel lead. The scripting is currently in its final stage; both actors will take a call only after the final narration. If all goes well, the film will have Vidya and Katrina sharing screen space for the first time."

Anand L Rai

mid-day reached out to Rai, who remained unavailable for comment.

