MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Vidya Balan-Katrina Kaif to team up?

Updated: Oct 15, 2019, 07:27 IST | Sonil Dedhia | Mumbai

Sources say Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif in talks to front action-comedy produced by Raanjhanaa maker

Viyda Balan and Katrina Kaif
Viyda Balan and Katrina Kaif

While female action flicks have been a rarity in Bollywood, the idea appears to be slowly picking up pace. mid-day has learnt that Vidya Balan and Katrina Kaif are in advanced talks for an action-comedy to be bankrolled by Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu maker Aanand L Rai. The filmmaker has apparently zeroed in on debutant director Anirudh Ganapathy to helm the fare.

A source reveals, "Anirudh has been associated with Aanand sir's production house for many years, and has worked as an assistant director on Happy Bhag Jayegi [2016] and Zero [2018]. While shooting for Zero, he shared the idea of the two-heroine film with Katrina, who agreed to do it in principle. The production house also approached Vidya for the parallel lead. The scripting is currently in its final stage; both actors will take a call only after the final narration. If all goes well, the film will have Vidya and Katrina sharing screen space for the first time."

Anand L RaiAnand L Rai

mid-day reached out to Rai, who remained unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

vidya balankatrina kaifanand l raihappy bhag jayegiZeroraanjhanaatanu weds manubollywood newsEntertainment News

Laal Kaptaan Public Review

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK