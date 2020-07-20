Vidya Balan: Shakuntala Devi got me interested in Vedic Maths

Vidya Balan's upcoming film Shakuntala Devi is an ode to the late mathematician, famously known as the "human computer". Directed by Anu Menon, the film takes us through the journey of Shakuntala Devi who broke all barriers to become one the most renowned mathematician in the world.

While the world of numbers wasn't a problem for the real Shakuntala Devi, how did the reel Shakuntala Devi got into the groove? Have a look at a glimpse of the actress' transformation into the "human computer", shared by the director Anu Menon herself:

The actress says, "It's interesting and exciting to be able to answer the questions in a quick way." Shakuntala Devi made the Guinness World Record of solving a 13-digit multiplication question in 28 seconds. Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, and Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles, Shakuntala Devi is all set to release on July 31, 2020 only on Amazon Prime Video.

