Vidya Balan yet again comes up with another interesting video along with Tumhari Sulu costar Manav Kaul

With the lockdown 4.0 we are not left with too many options and our home arrest saga continues. Meanwhile, the spread of COVID-19 seems to be never-ending as each day cases are increasing at an alarming rate. Amidst all these, our social media has really been our best friend and our favourite celebrities have actively been taking to their social media handles to interact with their fans, or providing us with fun and interesting videos and also beautiful throwback or unseen pictures. We do keep hearing a different kind of rumours on social media that have a lot of negative impact on us and power woman Vidya Balan brings out a positive video on these rumours or Afwahs.

Vidya Balan has posted an interesting video along with her former Tumhari Sulu costar Manav Kaul. The video talks about a new virus that is grasping humankind and that is Afwah virus. Yes, you heard it right Afwah virus which also means the rumour virus. If anything that is creating a situation of chaos and confusion in the minds of people are these Afwahs and they spread like a wild-fire and is highly contagious. Vidya in this short video advises people to stay away from social media or all the electronic gadgets that generate these Afwahs. These rumours all together change people's perspective and create confusion and induce unnecessary fear in the minds of the people. There are many weird Afwahs we did hear during this hour that has created panic and the fake rumours on different declaration or discoveries by major bodies like NASA, UNESCO. Vidya urges people to turn deaf ears to these Afwahs and to maintain a distance from various social media platforms. We all are now too much into our electronic gadgets like mobiles, laptops, i-pads and hence we are quite prone to fall prey to these unbelievable rumours or Afwahs.

Well, this is a very interesting video we have seen in recent times and we couldn't thank Vidya and Manav enough to bring out this important message as these rumours have somewhere highly affected mankind and never seems to come to an end. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen as Shakuntala Devi which is scheduled to be released on web platform now due the coronavirus pandemic.

