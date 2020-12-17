Vidya Balan's hiking trip doubles up as a clean up drive

Vidya Balan went on a cleanliness drive while holidaying in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. She and producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur planned the getaway as part of their eighth wedding anniversary celebrations on December 14. Balan went hiking in the hills, which doubled up as a clean-up mission.

Vidya Balan is an apt role model and an aspirational figure with not just her acting skills but also her social activities. The actress who was currently enjoying her holiday took up the task of cleaning the vicinity while on her vacation. Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Vidya is currently vacationing with Siddharth Roy Kapur in the mountains.

The actress has always been vocal about social issues and makes it a point to contribute towards the betterment of the environment. Recently while on her break, Vidya Balan shared videos and pictures wherein she is clearing bottles off the mountains after a hike. Vidya Bala who was on a hike was disturbed to see trash strewn around the picturesque mountains ... so she got down to picking up bottles herself and posted the video on Instagram. She helped locals collect trash and hoped to earn 'good karma'.

On the work front, the actress was massively hailed for her spectacular performance in Shakuntala Devi earlier this year and is currently shooting for her next Sherni.

