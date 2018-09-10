Vidyut Jammwal in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Si3

regional-cinema

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal has only recently begun shooting for Aditya Datt's Commando 3, but there is already news about his next. It is being said that he will feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Si3 (2017), which starred Suriya, Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan.

The action thriller, produced by Jayantilal Gada, will have Jammwal reprise Suriya's character of an upright cop, while its shooting begins early next year.

Vidyut Jammwal, known for his daredevil stunts and flawless action sequences, attributes his chiselled body to his vegan lifestyle and workout routine. In a recent ad for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, he appeared next to the words "Kick the Meat Habit. Go Vegan."

"When people ask me where I get my protein from, I tell them (I get it from) exactly (the same place that) herbivorous animals like elephants, horses, and rhinos do: plants," said Vidyut in a statement fit for the National Nutrition Week.

"Being vegan helps me keep fit. I love the way I feel," he added.

Vidyut has recently joined a growing list of vegan celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Joaquin Phoenix, Pamela Anderson, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mallika Sherawat, Ayesha Takia, Monica Dogra, and Bryan Adams, to name a few.

