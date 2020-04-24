Vidyut Jammwal talks about his relationship with Adah Sharma on social media

Vidyut Jammwal says he and Commando 3 co-star Adah Sharma are best friends. In a Q&A, a fan asked him, "Are you and Adah just friends (sic)?" The actor responded. "Just friends? Not at all... we are courageous, kind, intuitive, focussed, grateful, open-minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, happy, calm and best friends (sic)." Phew! The two bond over their love for martial arts.

Speaking about his professional journey, the actor has been a part of actioners like Force, the Commando franchise and Junglee. Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his high-octane stunts on screen, says his next Khuda Hafiz is a hardcore romantic film.

Directed by Faruk Kabir, the romantic-action-thriller co-stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently made her debut in "Yeh Saali Aashiqui", opposite late Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri.

The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani. It will be distributed pan-India by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Films.

"Khuda Hafiz is a romantic movie. It's a true story of a man who is madly in love with his wife and gets married in 2009 during the recession. They go abroad and get a job. (The story is about) how this girl gets picked up and how the guy gets her back. It's a hardcore, true romantic movie with a little action," Vidyut told IANS.

