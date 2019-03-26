Vijay Mallya: Take my money, save Jet Airways

national

Vijay Mallya took to Twitter and urged the Indian banks to take his money from Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors to save Jet Airways.

Vijay Mallya

New Delhi: Businessman Vijay Mallya urged Indian banks to "take his money" and save cash-strapped Jet Airways on Tuesday. Mallya took to Twitter and urged Indian banks to take his money from Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors and save the airline.

Mallya, who is currently facing trial in a UK Court, pointed out the "double standards" of the NDA government, and questioned why public sector banks pitched in to save Jet Airways but let his company, Kingfisher Airlines, "fail ruthlessly."

Happy to see that PSU Banks have bailed out Jet Airways saving jobs, connectivity and enterprise. Only wish the same was done for Kingfisher. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 25, 2019

I invested over 4000 crores into Kingfisher Airlines to save the Company and its employees. Not recognised and instead slammed in every possible way. The same PSU Banks let India’s finest airline with the best employees and connectivity fail ruthlessly. Double standards under NDA — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 25, 2019

Mallya also claimed that the media "decimated" him for writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while a BJP spokesman "eloquently read out" letters he wrote to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and alleged that PSU banks under the UPA government "wrongly supported" Kingfisher Airlines.

And I repeat once again that I have placed liquid assets before the Hon’ble Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors. Why do the Banks not take my money. It will help them to save Jet Airways if nothing else. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 26, 2019

Jet Airways has been suffering bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee. The airline under a huge debt of one billion dollars and has to repay money to lessors of planes, banks, and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries to its pilots.

Naresh Goyal, the chairman of the airline, stepped down on March 25, 2019, following which lenders agreed to pump in Rs 1500 crore to bail out the financially troubled airline.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI