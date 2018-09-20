Vijay Mallya's two choppers bought by Delhi aviation firm for Rs 8.37 crore in e-auction

national

Delhi-based Choudhary Aviation Facilities Ltd purchased two helicopters of fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya in an e-auction conducted by the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT-II) here, a company official said on Wednesday. "Our company bought the two personal copters of Mallya for Rs 8.75 crore at the price of Rs 4.37 crore each in the electronic bidding conducted by the DRT in Bengaluru," Choudhary Aviation Director Satyendra Sehrawat told IANS from Delhi on phone.

The Tribunal organised the e-auction on behalf of a consortium of 17 banks which filed the case in the year 2013 against Vijay Mallya and his defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd for defaulting on loans borrowed from 2007-2012. "Though the 5-seater Airbus Eurocopter B155 choppers are 10-year-old, they are in a serviceable condition, with a good dual engine and are currently parked at Juhi airport in Mumbai," said Sehrawat.

Three companies participated in the e-auction, held with a minimum bid price of Rs 1.75 crore for each 2008 helicopter model, last flown in 2013. "We want to make use of the choppers for commercial activity, including chartered service," Sehrawat noted. The 3-year-old firm also provides ground operations and air ambulance service to hospitals in the national capital region (NCR). The Tribunal, however, did not inform the media about the e-auction.

