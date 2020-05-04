Search

Vijay Varma to star in a sci-fi comedy with Radhika Apte

Updated: May 04, 2020, 07:52 IST | Uma Ramasubramanian | Mumbai

After a spate of serious roles, Vijay Varma will team up with Radhika Apte for sci-fi comedy

Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma

Given his past few outings, it would be tempting to bracket Vijay Varma as the brooding, serious actor. But Varma is ready to throw a curveball with his next — the actor will be seen tapping into his comic side with Anand Gandhi's yet-untitled sci-fi series. "Experimenting with comedy was a sheer pleasure. It is a sci-fi film that gives an insight into what our future holds. It is probably the most fascinating script I have read in a long time," explains the actor, who caught everyone's eye with his performance in Gully Boy (2019).

The crew had shot a major portion of the six-part series before the lockdown was announced. Besides giving him an opportunity to explore comedy, the Disney+Hotstar venture has helped him tick an important item off his bucket list. "I had been wanting to work with Radhika [Apte] for a long time. It was a sheer delight to collaborate with such a spontaneous actor."

Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK