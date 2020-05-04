Vijay Varma to star in a sci-fi comedy with Radhika Apte

Given his past few outings, it would be tempting to bracket Vijay Varma as the brooding, serious actor. But Varma is ready to throw a curveball with his next — the actor will be seen tapping into his comic side with Anand Gandhi's yet-untitled sci-fi series. "Experimenting with comedy was a sheer pleasure. It is a sci-fi film that gives an insight into what our future holds. It is probably the most fascinating script I have read in a long time," explains the actor, who caught everyone's eye with his performance in Gully Boy (2019).

The crew had shot a major portion of the six-part series before the lockdown was announced. Besides giving him an opportunity to explore comedy, the Disney+Hotstar venture has helped him tick an important item off his bucket list. "I had been wanting to work with Radhika [Apte] for a long time. It was a sheer delight to collaborate with such a spontaneous actor."



Radhika Apte

