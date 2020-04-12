Vijay Verma: Regional content never got its due, until OTT

Basking in the success of his latest web outing, She, Vijay Varma is thrilled that the show was ready before the lockdown began. He says, "The silver lining [to the current scenario] is that She came out now and everybody has been spending time watching OTT content. The response has been overwhelming."

He hopes that the success of the series will sanction a follow-up instalment. "Right now, there has been no discussion about Season 2, but with the love and appreciation that is coming in, you never know," says Varma.

Like the rest of the world, the Gully Boy actor is hooked to the screen at home amid the lockdown. He says, "I would recommend Fleabag on Amazon, it's one of my favourite shows. There is a series called The Knick. You have to watch it to believe how good it is."



Stills from Fleabag and Super Deluxe

He also suggests watching Jinxed, the recently released Hotstar series Special Ops and Delhi Crime.

Varma, who was first noticed for his performance in the 2016 release Pink, has been discovering a lot of regional content on the web. He says, "Regional cinema has always made good content, but it never got its due. It is welcoming to see how people are enjoying it on the OTT platforms." He is of the opinion that India's regional content is on par with some of the best international dramas. "I have watched a lot of Malayalam films and those from the North East like Super Deluxe, Angamaly Diaries, Kumbalangi Nights and it's good to see how we are diversifying our talent."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news