Vijender Singh to fight Brit Markham for third title

Vijender Singh with the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight belt

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will be gunning for his third professional title when he takes on Briton Lee Markham for the Commonwealth Super Middleweight belt on July 13 in London. "I will be competing for my third title on July 13 against Lee. I am training for it right now. The fight will take place in York Hall, London," the Indian, who is undefeated and holds the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental titles, said.



Lee Markham

The man he will be squaring off against has 22 fights, 17 of them wins, under his belt compared to the 10 victorious outings by the former Olympic bronze-medallist. The fight will be Vijender's first in six months since he successfully defended his twin titles in the clash against Ghana's Ernest Amuzu in Jaipur. "I had been waiting for the right time and this title fight is just the step I need to take in my professional career. It is a vacant title so there is nobody defending it. The fight will be under WBO, like my other two titles," added Vijender.

