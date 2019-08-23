Vikas Gupta on Ace Of Space 2: Mastermind's house is not an easy place

television

Ace of Space 2 premieres on August 24 and mid-day.com got in touch with host Vikas Gupta. Vikas, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 11, spoke about the show, contestants, and his fashion sense.

Vikas Gupta, who is a renowned name in the world of television, is back to his zone, hosting the second season of the reality show Ace of Space. The first season received a positive response and therefore, the team has returned with the second season. The first season introduced Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood to the telly world. Let's see what Ace of Space 2 has in store for its audience. mid-day.com got in touch with the host, 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta, to get a sneak peek into the second season.

How does it feel to return to Ace of Space? The promo looks great and scary too.

Returning with Ace Of Space this time comes with added responsibility and extreme pressure. After the success of season one, there are huge expectations from season two. The show has got a lot of love for staying true to its core and not deviating from it. The promo has got an overwhelming response: scary wasn't the intention, at least not mine, but I think the feeling of getting trapped gives everyone a sense of what's next. Mastermind's house is not an easy place.

What are the key qualities you're looking for in the contestants?

Originality and the fact that they are not of herd mentality. They need to have a mind of their own and being intelligent is the only way to survive in this game. It's a game where head and heart both need to be used.

What kinds of tasks do you have for this season?

The tasks that will break the weak houseguests if they aren't showing what they truly are. The game will bring out their true self even if they themselves are unaware of it.

Ace of Space has given some prominent names to the television industry; do you see any potential in any of the new contestants?

You will be surprised by the list of contestants this season.

You're called the Mastermind. Do you like this tag?

I prefer Guchipoo.

We see you dress up in quirky outfits. Do you personally look after your costumes?

Absolutely, Ace of Space got me television fashion icon twice last year. I am currently in Dubai looking at new trends and shopping.

