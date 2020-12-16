Vikas Gupta on his Bigg Boss 14 eviction: Will take some time alone to understand what just happened with me

The eleventh week inside the Bigg Boss 14 house turned out to be a disaster for Vikas Gupta. The star, who had entered the house just a week ago was thrown out this week. He was shown the exit door after getting physically violent with fellow housemate Arshi Khan.

This happened last week when an argument between Vikas and Arshi turned violent. Vikas pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool. Following which he was told to leave the show as it is against the reality shows's rules to get violent with another contestant.

Now, the actor has put out a message to his fans on his social media handle. Vikas has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen talking about his ouster from the show and said that he was punished for making a mistake. The actor also added that his elimination will give him some time to understand what happened to him. In the video, Vikas says, "Hello, everyone. Yes, I am out of the Bigg Boss house. I have stationed myself somewhere where I can be alone and understand what just happened with me. I was in a vulnerable state aur maine bohot kuch bola. And I said a lot of things. I looked at myself and cried."

He added, "Time can do a lot of things. The ones we are closest to hurt us, so we will have to find ways to be better and happier. I am going to find a way and I am sure I will crack it. It's fine. I did make a mistake, so I got punished for it. Rest, let's pray and hope that good things happen to all of us. I am not very sad now, don't worry."

Sharing the video, Vikas wrote on Instagram, "Life ain't fair but we still gonna win it. Thank you for showing love. Let's hustle and find another opportunity for what we need for #Simba #VikasGupta #Biggboss14 #Mastermind #colorstv #lostsouls (sic). Take a look:

Earlier this week, both of them were seen at loggerheads with each other. There were several instances when Arshi was seen misbehaving and yelling at Vikas.

At one point, Vikas had predicted that Arshi would be voted out of the show, after which she accused him of orchestrating lies. "Ab yeh Shilpa Shinde ban rahi hai (Now she is trying to be Shilpa Shinde)," a frustrated Vikas was seen saying.

In another fight, Arshi hit Vikas and the latter responded in a similar fashion following which another Bigg Boss contestant Eijaz Khan had to intervene and stop them. The Bigg Boss had also called them into the confession room and advised them not to indulge in physical fights.

Though Vikas has been evicted from the show, it remains yet to be seen if he would get a second chance to comeback and be part of the reality show.

Vikas had entered the show in the tenth week along with other challengers - Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, and Rahul Mahajan. The challengers will be posing a challenge to the remaining contestants. Bigg Boss 14 is currently hosted by Salman Khan.

