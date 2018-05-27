Vikramaditya Motwane talks about his superhero movie Bhavesh Joshi

Bhavesh Joshi: Superhero is about a man who wants to transform his city, much like its maker Vikramaditya Motwane



Vikramaditya Motwane. Pic/Sayed Sameer Abedi

Vikramaditya Motwane, who is readying for the release of his upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi: Superhero, says the movie is about a b*****d child. Except, the protagonist is not a person, but a city. This city. With star kid Harshvardhan Kapoor playing Bhavesh, the film uses a superhero premise to discuss the water mafia, and what happens when vigilantes take matters in their own hands. The story started off as one film about a man, keen to take care of his street, but changed gears somewhere.

"I have been here 40 years, but my love for the city faded away when Bombay became Mumbai. I have mixed feelings about it now, although I can't live anywhere else. It's treated like a b****** child, which no one cares about. Everyone just wants to leech off it. People around the world take pride in where they live. Not us," says the director before he gets into the studio for a morning edit. At 41, Motwane is old enough to know that a superhero cannot solve a megalopolis' crises. But Batman and Superman arrived on the scene, he argues, because justice failed. "It takes one brave person to change society. Come watch my movie, and have fun, and if you walk away with being inspired to do the right thing, great. Make a change, and be a hero yourself," he smiles. Like Bhavesh then, Motwane is grappling with ills that threaten to destroy his city. Mid-day discusses what gets Vikramaditya Motwane's goat, over a cup of morning coffee.



Bhavesh Joshi: Superhero

Traffic

Traffic management is a nationwide problem. Cars are weapons; how can you let anyone and everyone drive? We all know how easy it is to get a license. I read somewhere that around 382 people die every day on our roads. Anywhere else, there would be a suit filed against the RTO for murder. And, we don't have pavements. Pedestrians have first right of way, but if they don't have anywhere to walk, they will walk the road and it's up to motorists to avoid them. This often leads to traffic snarls and accidents. Bombay has a phenomenal public transport system, but it's ageing. And so, people like myself drive. But traffic makes it stressful.

Garbage disposal

My apartment in Juhu started a waste management programme six months ago. It's 2018 and we are talking about segregation now! An incident, actually one of many, that led me to make Bhavesh Joshi was watching a mother and son eat pizza in heir car, and then fling the box and remains on the street. The other side to this conundrum is that the city doesn't have enough dustbins, and those that are there get stolen. But how do you blame a scavenger for wanting to make money off scrap metal?

Water harvesting

My father owns a building in Juhu. A few years ago, he got a waste water harvesting system installed there. Through it, dirty water is cleaned up and goes back into loos for flushing. It cost him only two-and-half lakh rupees. Every housing society can do it. We suffer floods every year in low lying areas because we get sufficient rain and our drains are clogged, but we waste that water.

Pollution

I have a three-year-old daughter and she gets a cold every other day. It's nothing but the polluted air that we breathe that's causing it. No one is working towards stopping it. We use too many cars, especially older cars. We don't have an incentive to use public transport anymore. I love walking — I walk to my mixing studio, which is one kilometre from home. I don't mind the heat, but just give me a pavement to walk. Because if you can't walk comfortably, you will end up using transport.

Also Read: Here's Why Vikramaditya Motwane Put Bhavesh Joshi Superhero On Hold For Over 5 Years

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates