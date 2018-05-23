Here's why Vikramaditya Motwane put Bhavesh Joshi Superhero on hold for over 5 years

Director Vikramaditya Motwane on how he revised cast and script of Bhavesh Joshi over the past five years



Harshvardhan Kapoor and Vikramaditya Motwane

Over five years after its inception, Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is finally set to hit theatres on June 1. While the vigilante drama was announced in 2012 with Imran Khan, Sidharth Malhotra stepped into Khan's shoes when the project was revived in 2015. Cut to 2018 and the director placed his superhero on Harshvardhan Kapoor. Motwane says the biggest challenge has been to keep the script relevant over the years.

"When I wrote the film [in 2012], it was in a different time with a different government ruling the country. The issues we took up were different. But then, [as the years passed by], I had to update the story. When the film didn't work out in 2015, I stepped away from the material and got perspective on it. Putting the film on hold was a good call," says Vikramaditya Motwane.



Sidharth Malhotra and Imran Khan

Though it has been a long road to fruition, the director has no complaints. "The film didn't work out with Imran because I was unable to raise money. By the time we came to Sidharth, the story felt irrelevant. Harsh had auditioned in 2012, but he wasn't ready back then. Now that I have changed the story, he fits in better."

Also read - Veere Di Wedding vs Bhavesh Joshi Superhero - Kapoors will take over at the box office

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates