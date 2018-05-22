Veere Di Wedding vs Bhavesh Joshi Superhero - Kapoors will take over at the box office

Harshvardhan Kapoor on his film clashing with sisters' Veere Di Wedding on June 1



With Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Wedding (co-produced by sister Rhea Kapoor) and Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releasing on June 1, trade experts are branding the date as a battle of the Kapoors at the box office. But for Harshvardhan, the clash is a reason to celebrate.



"It's a calculated and unemotional move. Let's just say, Kapoors will take over that Friday," says the actor, as he goes on to explain why his film will hit screens in June instead of May 25. "While our trailer released on May 2, we didn't get the film's music on time. Also, Vikram [Vikramaditya Motwane, director] was still finishing the film. We didn't expect Parmanu to release on May 25, because the makers were fighting a legal battle. With the IPL ending on May 27, June 1 looked like an ideal date. It's a cleaner space for two films of distinct genres to release," he says.



Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was in the making for over five years. Harshvardhan was the third actor to be considered for the lead, after Imran Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. But he is proud to be associated with the project. "I hope when people watch the film, they only imagine me in the part. It's an amazing script. The story is about a guy who is desperate to do the right thing. It's inspired by what he feels for the system, something that so many Mumbaikars do."

