When 'superhero' Harshvardhan Kapoor crashed a film screening!

Harshvardhan Kapoor decides to crash a film screening dressed in his Bhavesh Joshi costume!

Harshvardhan Kapoor crashes the screening of a film dressed in superhero garb as Bhavesh Joshi and Varun Dhawan jumps at the opportunity to capture the moment.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna meet Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar at their office for a tête-à-tête. Guess they are fine-tuning their upcoming film based on India's historic Olympic win of 1948, directed by Reema Kagti, which is titled Gold.

Is Karan Johar doing a stain check? Either ways, it's definitely not his best moment with Zoya Akhtar to get captured on camera.

Neetu Chandra, Nisha Jamwal, Arzan Khambatta, Parvez Damania and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi catch up after long at a Bandra pub.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania raise the heat at a cricket ground as they turn up to promote their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. Interestingly, the film clashes with Sonam's brother Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero at the box-office on June 1st.

