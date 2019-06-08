Vikrant Keni to lead India at Physical Disability World Series in UK

other-sports

It has not been an easy journey for the team which, even after getting recognition from the BCCI, lack funds

AICAPC chairman Umesh Kulkarni (left) and vice-president Karsan Ghavri during the team announcement yesterday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged (AICAPC) yesterday announced its squad for the upcoming six-nation T20 Physical Disability World Series which will be held from August 3 to 13 in England. The team will appear in its maiden World Series after receiving recognition from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

It has not been an easy journey for the team which, even after getting recognition from the BCCI, lack funds. AICAPC president and former Indian skipper late Ajit Wadekar's younger brother Ashok is hopeful of receiving financial help from the Indian cricket board. "We have to manage the finance and we will be able to do it. Hopefully, once the [BCCI] elections take place, we will get financial help," he told mid-day yesterday during the announcement of the squad at the Mumbai Cricket Association Club, Bandra Kurla Complex.



Vikrant Keni

The selection committee under the chairmanship of former Indian pacer Umesh Kulkarni, vice-president Karsan Ghavri and panel consisting former Mumbai Ranji Trophy players Deepak Jadhav, Prasad Desai apart from Mukesh Arya, Brijesh Solkar and Rohit Jalani, named all-rounder Vikrant Keni as captain of the 16-member squad which was shortlisted from over 250 players. The AICAPC also named four reserve players.

The squad: Vikrant Keni (captain), Kunal Phanase, Wasim Khan, Tushar Paul, Ravindra Sante, Suganesh Mahendaran, Debabrata Roy, Anish Rajan, Anshul, Ramesh Naidu, Narendra Mangore, Jithendra Nagaraju, Gurudas Raut, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh Sran and Aamir Rather.

Reserves: Abdul Khalek, Sunny Goyat, Asitkumar Jayswar and Avneesh Kumar.

