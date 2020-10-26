Vikrant Massey and fiance Sheetal Thakur have a reason to celebrate

Vikrant Massey celebrated Durga Ashtami with actor fiancée Sheetal Thakur. He took to Instagram to share a photo from the festivities and wish fans. As per the rituals, they fed bhog to nine young girls. The post also provided a glimpse of their home. It seems the two are voracious readers. We couldn't help, but notice their floor-to-ceiling bookshelf stacked with paperbacks and tomes. Guess, most of them are related to cinema and acting.

The 'Chhapaak' actor will be next seen in 14 Phere, opposite Kriti Kharbanda. The project will mark Massey and Kharbanda to share the screen space for the first time in the quirky, contemporary social comedy. Written by Manoj Kalwani and directed by 'Udaan' director, '14 Phere' is slated to release in theatres on July 9, 2021.

Even as he has Haseen Dillruba and 14 Phere in the pipeline, Massey was announced as the leading man of Santosh Sivan's remake of the Tamil hit, Maanagaram (2017), last week. For the actor, collaborating with Sivan is a dream come true. Sharing his excitement in an interview with mid-day, Vikrant mentioned, "When I got the first call, for a day, I didn't believe it was happening at all. I had a wide smile on my face for a week because Asoka [2001] is one of those films that I watch every time it airs on the television."

"Shouldering his dream project evokes so much excitement in me. Now, it's my responsibility to deliver; an actor's job today is to be worth his audience's time and money, regardless of the screen size they are watching him on. The budgets of my films have changed and so, the stakes have risen. But I won't change my approach of surrendering completely to my character and director, concluded Vikrant.

