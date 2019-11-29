Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu to come together for a romantic thriller

It seems dark and edgy romantic films are really exciting Bollywood filmmakers. Deepika Padukone recently confirmed in one of her interviews she's collaborating with Karan Johar for a dark romantic film, we have already seen films like Ek Villain and Marjaavaan in the past, and Mohit Suri is already making Malang currently.

And now, another film in the same genre is ready to roll out soon. Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar have come together for a film that will be helmed by Vinil Mathew, who directed Karan Johar's Hasee Toh Phasee. A report by Pune Mirror states, "The makers thought a fresh pair would work in the film's favour as it will keep the mystery element intact since there will be no preconceived notions about them as a couple."

It added, "But since the story is set in that part of the country, the makers want to keep it authentic." It's really a fresh casting indeed; given Pannu and Massey are two very fine actors we have in the business today. Both the actors have proved their versatility and prowess with their performances and film choices, and this pairing should bring in some good numbers at the ticket windows.

Pannu has three films coming up in 2020 now, the first one is Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza, and which releases on March 6, and the other one is a film called Rashmi Rocket. As far as Massey is concerned, he also has two films for next year, the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, and a rom-com with Yami Gautam called Ginny Weds Sunny.

