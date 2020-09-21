Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam's song LOL from Ginny Weds Sunny will instantly make you smile

It has been a long time since anyone of us attended a wedding or went out on a public place. Amid this, comes a song that's titled, very curiously, LOL. This is a song from Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam's Ginny Weds Sunny.

Set against the background of a wedding, Gautam and Massey's chemistry and dance will not only make you smile but also make you miss all your past wedding shenanigans. Have a look right here:

Ginny Weds Sunny is a film that's all set to premier on Netflix on October 7. Both Massey and Gautam have established themselves as dependable actors. Massey has acted in films like Chhapaak and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare this year already. He was also seen in Criminal Justice and Cargo.

Coming to Gautam, she made her debut in Bollywood with Ayushmann Khurrana in 2012's Vicky Donor. She then went on to do films like Action Jackson, Badlapur, Kaabil, Sarkar 3, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, URI: The Surgical Strike, and Bala.

