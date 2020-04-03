Vikrant Massey Birthday Special: Acting his craft on TV, Films and Web Space, the actor has been soaring high

The talented Vikrant Massey ventured into the acting world at quite a young age. Being dedicated throughout, his honest efforts and hard work have brought him a long way. Today, Vikrant is a celebrated actor across mediums and the man has only made wise choices on the professional front. Delivering some memorable performances and beautifully getting into the skin of his character's Vikrant's growth to greater heights of success has truly been admirable.

Working in Television

Vikrant made his debut on television in 2004 with a show titled Kahaan Hoon Main and since then there has been no looking back for the actor. On the small screen, he further went on to do some popular shows like Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Dharam Veer and Qubool Hai. Vikrant also went on to anchor fiction-based reality shows like Gumrah and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, with his earnest stance the actor went onto become a household name.

Second Lead Roles

Vikrant's break into the film world primarily started with second lead roles, and the actor played them so convincingly that he only shun brighter. In 2013, when Vikrant had an appearance in Lootera, he managed to impress the audiences with his act. Even in Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend, Vikrant's performance in supporting parts was totally applause-worthy. And even now, the actor doesn't shy away from playing the second lead in movies. In fact, he will be seen playing a small yet interesting role in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.

The OTT Space

With the web-space growing as a booming industry, the medium also turned out to be a fruitful platform for Vikrant. Right from 2018 Vikrant has been ruling the web-space and he has been associated with many popular shows on the OTT platforms. Doling out spectacular performances and essaying strong characters, Vikrant has web-shows like Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, Broken But Beautiful Season 1 and 2 and Made In Heaven to his credit. In fact, many of his web-shows have also gone to various international festivals.

Main Actor Roles

With so much credibility as an actor, Vikrant's hard work paid off when he ventured onto the silver screen. While he was lauded for being the silver lining in A Death In The Gunj, his performance in Lipstick Under My Burkha was also noteworthy and his latest outing on the big screen alongside Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak, has put him into another league. While his role as Amol was quite impressive, in all these years Vikrant has truly mastered the art of winning hearts. And this year he will be seen as the main lead with top actresses like Taapsee Pannu and Yami Gautam in his upcoming films, namely, Haseen Dillruba, Cargo, Ginny Weds Sunny.

With every project of his, Vikrant only gets a step closer to stardom and seems like the actor is leading the way for being Bollywood's next blue-eyed boy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates