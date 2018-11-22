Vikrant Massey: Have had my share of relationships, broken hearts

television

Vikrant Massey who will be seen in ALT Balaji's upcoming series Broken But Beautiful, says he has had his share of relationships and broken hearts

Vikrant Massey

Actor Vikrant Massey, who will be seen in ALT Balaji's upcoming series "Broken But Beautiful", says he has had his share of relationships and broken hearts. Talking about his relationship, Vikrant said in a statement: "Bits and pieces of all my relationships brought me here. I have had my share of relationships and broken hearts, so there has been a proper balance in life."

Broken But Beautiful revolves around two individuals with broken hearts, who find each other and realize that sometimes to fix a broken heart you need pieces of another broken heart. Vikrant plays a character in the city dealing with heartbreak and loss. With 11 gripping episodes, the series will stream from November 27.

